Diaz went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and walk Monday for Double-A Bowie in its 7-3 win over Hartford.

Even after his big day at the dish, Diaz is batting a meager .216 with 11 strikeouts in 37 at-bats over his past 10 games. His .246/.333/.441 slash line for the season (132 wRC+) has still made him one of Bowie's better producers, but he probably hasn't done enough yet to make a serious case for a promotion to the big club in 2019. The 22-year-old remains one of the Orioles' top position prospects, though his stock has probably dipped since he was shipped to Baltimore from Los Angeles as the main prize in last summer's Manny Machado deal.