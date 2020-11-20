Diaz's contract was purchased by the Orioles on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was stuck at Double-A for almost all of 2018 and 2019 before spending this past summer at the alternate training site, so he should be nearly big-league ready. There are a handful of similarly talented outfielders who will be competing for playing time in 2021, but Diaz has a chance to be an above-average hitter with average to above-average power.