Diaz will attend major-league spring training with the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Diaz headlined the trade package sent to Baltimore for Manny Machado and slashed .285/.392/.449 in 97 games between Double-A Tulsa and Double-A Bowie in 2018. The 22-year-old seems unlikely to make the jump straight to the majors and should be bound for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019, but his major-league debut shouldn't be too far off.

