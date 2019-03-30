Diaz will open the year in Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Diaz hit .306/.316/.472 with a home run and seven RBI in 36 at-bats in spring training, which apparently wasn't enough to warrant promotion to Triple-A to begin the year. The Cuban outfielder remains the Orioles' top prospect, and as a result likely won't find his way in Bowie for very long.

