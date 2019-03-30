Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Remains in Double-A
Diaz will open the year in Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Diaz hit .306/.316/.472 with a home run and seven RBI in 36 at-bats in spring training, which apparently wasn't enough to warrant promotion to Triple-A to begin the year. The Cuban outfielder remains the Orioles' top prospect, and as a result likely won't find his way in Bowie for very long.
More News
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Collects three hits•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Receives spring training invite•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Heating up at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Struggling since trade•
-
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Headlines package for Machado•
-
Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Delivers four-hit performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...