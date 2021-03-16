Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old outfielder hit .261 with one home run, 11 strikeouts and three walks in 23 at-bats this spring. The amount of strikeouts is mildly concerning, even in a small sample. This is could be a make-or-break year for Diaz in Baltimore, as he has been languishing in the upper levels of the minors for several years.

