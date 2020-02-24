Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Slowed by shoulder issue
Diaz is battling a minor left shoulder issue, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The exact nature of the problem isn't clear, but it's not expected to keep him out long. The 23-year-old is in big-league camp this spring but has yet to play a game at the Triple-A level, so he's still some time away from making his big-league debut.
