Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Starting in left field Saturday
Diaz (shoulder) will start in left field in Saturday's spring game against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Diaz saw his first at-bats of the spring Friday while serving as the designated hitter, and he will make his first start in the field just one day later. Diaz should see plenty of action over the next couple weeks to gain experience against big-league pitchers, but his season will almost certainly begin with a minor-league affiliate.
