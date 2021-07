The Orioles are hopeful that Diaz (toe) will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Diaz is slated to miss a seventh consecutive game at Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday as he continues to deal with turf toe, but he could return to the lineup in the near future. The 24-year-old has missed several weeks this year due to a quadriceps strain along with his current injury.