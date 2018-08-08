Diaz is hitting .192/.300/.288 with one home run and two steals in 15 games (60 plate appearances) with Double-A Bowie.

The two main factors in Diaz's poor production since being traded to Baltimore are his strikeout rate jumping from 14.8 percent to 23.3 percent and his BABIP dipping from .360 to .243. Considering Diaz was 48 percent better than league average in 90 games across 2017 and 2018 at Double-A with the Dodgers prior to the trade, his struggles with Baltimore should be primarily chalked up to a small sample size. That said, if he can't rebound to some extent over the final four weeks of the minor-league season, his dynasty-league stock will inevitably take a hit heading into the offseason.