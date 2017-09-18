Orioles' Zac Lowther: Delivers outstanding first pro season

Lowther posted an impressive 1.66 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with a 12.4 K/9 over 12 games (11 starts) during his first professional season in the New York-Penn League.

An early pick by Baltimore in the 2017 draft, Lowther overpowered hitters in his professional debut. The big-bodied southpaw's 54.1 innings weren't enough to officially qualify on the league's stat leaderboard, but Lowther's ERA was second-best, while his WHIP paced all New York-Penn League pitchers. He made seven starts of five-plus innings, and collected five-plus strikeouts in all but two of his outings. Lowther has the tools to rise quickly through the minor-league levels, and dynasty owners should pay close attention to this 21-year-old.