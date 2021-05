Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Lowther will likely move to the bullpen for the time being, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore has yet to finalize its rotation heading into a six-game week, but it apparently won't include Lowther, who was lit up by Boston for seven earned runs in 2.1 innings in his first career MLB start Saturday. Due to off days Thursday and May 17, the Orioles could choose to get by with a four-man rotation until at least May 22.