Lowther will join the Orioles for big-league camp this spring, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lowther pitched well in his third minor league season, making 26 starts for Double-A Bowie and recording a 2.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26 percent strikeout rate. The 23-year-old southpaw will have the opportunity to work with the big-league coaching staff this spring before likely joining Triple-A Norfolk's starting rotation alongside fellow quality pitching prospects Dean Kremer, Alex Wells and Michael Baumann.