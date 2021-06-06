The Orioles optioned Lowther to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's 18-5 win over Cleveland, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Lowther covered the final two innings of the contest, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out three.

Baltimore summoned Lowther from Triple-A earlier Sunday after staff ace John Means (shoulder) was moved to the injured list in a corresponding move. Due to upcoming off days Monday and Thursday, the Orioles are expected to get by with four starters until June 15 in Cleveland, so the team didn't call up Lowther to serve as a direct replacement in the rotation. Lowther would be eligible to rejoin the Orioles on June 15, so he could still be an option to start that game if Means isn't ready to return from the IL.