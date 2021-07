Lowther landed on the injured list at Triple-A Norfolk with a left shoulder strain Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lowther owns a 10.80 ERA in 8.1 innings at the big-league level this season and a 6.93 mark over seven Triple-A starts. He hasn't done much to earn another major-league opportunity and will now be out of the picture for some time until his shoulder heals.