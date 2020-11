Lowther's contract was purchased by the Orioles on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

One of the Orioles' top left-handed pitching prospects, Lowther has 27 starts at Double-A under his belt and spent this past summer at the alternate training site, so he is nearing his big-league debut. There should be some rotation spots up for grabs early and often in Baltimore in 2021, and this new Orioles regime has shown a strong ability to develop pitchers.