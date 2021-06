Lowther will be recalled by the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Lowther was scheduled to start for Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, but he'll instead rejoin the Orioles to serve as a long-relief option. In three starts since he was optioned to Triple-A, the southpaw posted a 7.15 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 11.1 innings.