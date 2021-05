Lowther (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Orioles were trounced 11-6 by the Red Sox, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

The rookie lefty got through the first inning of his first big-league start unscathed, but things went downhill rapidly for Lowther after that. He tossed 40 of 65 pitches before getting the hook, and Baltimore may consider other options rather than give the 25-year-old another turn in the rotation.