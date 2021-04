Lowther allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

The southpaw entered the game in a low-leverage situation with the Orioles holding a large lead. Lowther got the job done for a solid start to his big-league career. The 24-year-old posted a 2.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 154:63 K:BB across 148 innings as a starter with Double-A Bowie in 2019, but he'll begin this season in the bullpen.