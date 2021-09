Lowther will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Lowther returned to the mound at Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday after he missed a month and a half with a shoulder injury, and he allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in 5.2 innings. The southpaw should be able to handle a full workload in his return to the majors.