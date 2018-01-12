Orioles' Zach Britton: Avoids arbitration
Britton (Achilles) agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton remains on schedule as he continues to work his way back from a ruptured Achilles' tendon in December, which will likely leave him sidelined for the first three-to-four months of the 2018 season. Last year, the closer registered 15 saves in 38 appearances, posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 37.1 innings.
