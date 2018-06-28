Orioles' Zach Britton: Blows save Wednesday
Britton served up a two-run home run to Kyle Seager in the ninth inning Wednesday to blow his first save of the season in an eventual 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
It's the first homer Britton's allowed in eight appearances since coming off the disabled list. He did strike out a batter in the frame, but his 7:6 K:BB through 7.2 innings is just as discouraging as his 7.04 ERA. The left-hander is far from his peak form, but at least he's been handed Baltimore's last two save opportunities, and if he can keep the meltdowns to a minimum he should officially bump Brad Brach back into a setup role soon enough.
