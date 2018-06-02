Orioles' Zach Britton: Continues rehab at Triple-A

Britton (Achilles) is slated for four more rehab appearances at Triple-A Norfolk, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Britton has made two rehab appearances thus far, and will pitch for Nofolk Tuesday and Thursday, then again June 11 and 12. If all goes well the Orioles could then activate the 30-year-old, but he may also require a few more appearances after missing the first two-plus months of the season.