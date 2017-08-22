Orioles' Zach Britton: Converts one-out save versus Athletics

Britton retired the only batter he faced to earn his 11th save of the season in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Though Baltimore entered the ninth with a four-run lead, a two-out walk brought the tying run to the on-deck circle, triggering Britton's insertion to close it out. He got Bruce Maxwell to end the game, giving him his first save since Aug. 10. Britton has been scored upon just once over his last 10 outings and seems firmly entrenched as the closer after getting back up to speed.