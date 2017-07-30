Orioles' Zach Britton: Converts two-out save Sunday

Britton got the final two outs Sunday in Texas for his eighth save.

It looked like Britton would get the day off after his team took a 10-2 lead in the sixth inning, but he ended up getting a save situation when the Rangers managed to get the tying run on deck. Protecting a four-run lead with two men on and one man out was no issue for Britton, who struck out Nomar Mazara swinging then got Adrian Beltre to hit a game-ending groundout on the same day the veteran third baseman picked up his 3,000th hit. The southpaw is now 8-for-8 in save opportunities after needing just three outs total to pick up two in this series.

