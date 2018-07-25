Orioles' Zach Britton: Could be heading to Yankees

The Yankees are the "clear front-runner" to acquire Britton in a trade with the Orioles, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees have scratched right-hander Dillon Tate from his scheduled start Tuesday for Double-A Trenton, as he appears to be the key piece of the potential deal. The trade seems likely to be completed in the near future, with Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reporting a multi-prospect trade is being finalized. Aroldis Chapman would remain the closer for the Yankees, and Britton would further strengthen a strong back-end of the bullpen if the deal is reached.