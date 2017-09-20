Orioles' Zach Britton: Could be shut down for season

Britton may be shut down for the remainder of the season due to concerns regarding the health of his knee, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It doesn't look like Britton's knee requires surgery to heal, as the team has been told it simply needs time to heal. However, the team doesn't want to take any chances on making aggravating the injury even further. Britton underwent an MRI on Wednesday, so additional information regarding his availability should become available in the near future. Britton, who's battled injuries throughout the season, has converted 15 of his 17 save opportunities over the course of the year.