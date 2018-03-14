Orioles' Zach Britton: Could ditch boot Saturday

Britton (Achilles) is expected to ditch the walking boot on his landing foot Saturday and ease into throwing and other baseball activities, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The news amounts to a minor milestone for Britton as he nears the 12-week mark in his recovery from the surgery he required in December to repair a ruptured Achilles' tendon. Britton has been able to keep his arm conditioned while he's been sidelined with the injury, so fielding his position and covering first base will be the real activities that test the health of his foot. Britton will open the season on the 60-day disabled list, which will prevent him from making his 2018 debut until at least late May.