Orioles' Zach Britton: Could ditch boot Saturday
Britton (Achilles) is expected to ditch the walking boot on his landing foot Saturday and ease into throwing and other baseball activities, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The news amounts to a minor milestone for Britton as he nears the 12-week mark in his recovery from the surgery he required in December to repair a ruptured Achilles' tendon. Britton has been able to keep his arm conditioned while he's been sidelined with the injury, so fielding his position and covering first base will be the real activities that test the health of his foot. Britton will open the season on the 60-day disabled list, which will prevent him from making his 2018 debut until at least late May.
More News
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...