Orioles' Zach Britton: Could head to High-A
Britton (Achilles) will likely make his way to High-A Frederick on Wednesday due to a better weather forecast, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton was originally expected to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, but he may be sent elsewhere due to weather concerns. It remains unclear how many rehab games he'll pitch in before returning from the disabled list.
Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday•
Orioles' Zach Britton: Hoping to begin rehab assignment next week•
Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for sim game next week•
Orioles' Zach Britton: To throw BP on May 15•
Orioles' Zach Britton: Expecting clearance this week•
Orioles' Zach Britton: Throws off regulation mound Tuesday•
