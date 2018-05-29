Orioles' Zach Britton: Could head to High-A

Britton (Achilles) will likely make his way to High-A Frederick on Wednesday due to a better weather forecast, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton was originally expected to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, but he may be sent elsewhere due to weather concerns. It remains unclear how many rehab games he'll pitch in before returning from the disabled list.

