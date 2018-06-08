Orioles' Zach Britton: Could return Wednesday

Britton (Achilles) could be activated off the 60-day disabled list as soon as Wednesday, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

After another sharp rehab outing Thursday, the All-Star closer is just one test away from returning to the Orioles. He got through his one inning Thursday on just seven pitches and is scheduled to throw back-to-back days later in the weekend, which is his final hurdle. According to Encina, manager Buck Showalter emphasized the importance of Britton responding well to throwing on consecutive days before returning from the disabled list. More clarity on Britton's timetable will come after his tuneup Monday.