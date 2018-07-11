Orioles' Zach Britton: Earns first win of 2018

Britton (1-0) earned his first win of the season by allowing one hit and striking out two during the ninth inning against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Britton entered the game in a 5-5 tie, but the Orioles were able to produce the walk-off victory in the bottom of the frame. The 30-year-old appears to be rounding into form after returning from the disabled list in mid June, and has allowed only two hits and a walk over his last five appearances (five innings).