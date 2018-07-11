Orioles' Zach Britton: Earns first win of 2018
Britton (1-0) earned his first win of the season by allowing one hit and striking out two during the ninth inning against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Britton entered the game in a 5-5 tie, but the Orioles were able to produce the walk-off victory in the bottom of the frame. The 30-year-old appears to be rounding into form after returning from the disabled list in mid June, and has allowed only two hits and a walk over his last five appearances (five innings).
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Nails down second save•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Blows save Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Records first save of 2018•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Activated from disabled list•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Likely back from DL on Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Could return Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....