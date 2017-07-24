Orioles' Zach Britton: Earns sixth save Sunday

Britton struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning during Sunday's win over Houston.

Britton allowed a pair of runs in a non-save situation in his previous appearance, so it was encouraging to see him bounce back with a sound outing Sunday. The lefty had struggled since returning from the disabled list following a forearm injury, and his name has also been mentioned in trade rumors, so there are some fleeting unknowns lingering. Still, he's an elite talent and could quickly reestablish himself as a high-end relief option.