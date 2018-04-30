Orioles' Zach Britton: Expecting clearance this week
Britton will throw off a bullpen session Wednesday in front of his surgeon, Dr. Kenneth Jung, and expects to receive clearance to begin a rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton has thrown off a full mound three times at Camden Yards over the last couple of weeks and has performed fielding drills without limitations, giving him confidence that he has made a full recovery from surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles' tendon. Assuming Jung feels the same way, Britton will likely spend the next several weeks pitching for multiple affiliates before coming off the 60-day disabled list when first eligible May 28 or shortly after. The Orioles haven't indicated if Britton will take back his familiar post as closer once he's activated, but it helps his case that neither Brad Brach nor Darren O'Day has run away with the gig through the first month of the season.
