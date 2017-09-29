Orioles' Zach Britton: Expects to stay put in Baltimore

Britton (knee) said last week that he does not expect to be traded, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The lefty was limited to 38 appearances this season due to forearm and knee injuries -- he recently received a PRP injection in his knee -- and he wasn't nearly as dominant when on the mound (7.0 K/9, 4.3 BB). Despite the step back, Britton will receive at least as much as he made this season ($11.4 million) in his final year of arbitration, and that fact has naturally led to rumors of the Orioles potentially looking to move on. It sounds like Britton expects to stay put, but the front office in Baltimore will likely have some tempting options.