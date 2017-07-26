Orioles' Zach Britton: Gives up two runs in non-save situation
Britton gave up two runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out one in a non-save situation Wednesday against the Rays.
Britton came on in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Orioles trailing 3-1 and proceeded pad the Rays' lead. He has now given up six runs in his last eight innings, notching a save in his only save situation over that stretch. The best-case scenario for Britton's owners would be for Brad Brach to get dealt at the deadline while Baltimore holds onto Britton, so as to remove the cloud that currently hovers over the ninth inning.
