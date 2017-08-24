Orioles' Zach Britton: Going for MRI on Thursday

Britton will undergo an MRI on his knee Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It's been a tough day for Britton, who also saw his streak of 60 consecutive saves end after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out. The issue has apparently been bothering him for the past couple years, and he doesn't think it's anything overly serious, according to Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com, but the Orioles will still play it safe and send the stud closer in for some tests. More should be known about his status following Thursday's tests.