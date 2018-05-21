Orioles' Zach Britton: Hoping to begin rehab assignment next week

Britton (Achilles) is tentatively scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Britton has been sidelined all season with a ruptured Achilles, but he's inching closer to a return. The southpaw is scheduled to throw a pair of simulated games in the next week, and if all goes well he'll be cleared to join the Tides for a rehab stint before the month is over. Given the length of Britton's absence, he'll likely need to make multiple appearances with Norfolk before being activated. Brad Brach will continue to serve as the team's closer until Britton is healthy.