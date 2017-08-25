Orioles' Zach Britton: Knee checks out better than anticipated
Britton's knee is not expected to impact him over the rest of the season and he will not need offseason surgery, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It was recently revealed that Britton has been dealing with a knee issue for several years, but with his MRI yielding favorable results -- more favorable than he was expecting -- it sounds like Britton's essentially in the clear. He should be fine for this weekend's series in Boston. The lefty will look to begin a new saves streak after his historic streak of 60 straight successful conversions was snapped Wednesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: MRI comes back clean•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Going for MRI on Thursday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Converts one-out save versus Athletics•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches 10th save Thursday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches ninth save Saturday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Remains in Baltimore•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...