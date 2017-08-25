Orioles' Zach Britton: Knee checks out better than anticipated

Britton's knee is not expected to impact him over the rest of the season and he will not need offseason surgery, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It was recently revealed that Britton has been dealing with a knee issue for several years, but with his MRI yielding favorable results -- more favorable than he was expecting -- it sounds like Britton's essentially in the clear. He should be fine for this weekend's series in Boston. The lefty will look to begin a new saves streak after his historic streak of 60 straight successful conversions was snapped Wednesday.