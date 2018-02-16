Orioles' Zach Britton: Lands on disabled list

The Orioles placed Britton (Achilles) on the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore required space on the 40-man roster for newly signed starting pitcher Andrew Cashner, prompting the move. Britton indicated in a radio interview last week that a May return wasn't out of the question with him ahead of schedule in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles, and the 60-day DL puts his earliest return in the final days of May. There have yet to be any additional updates regarding the 30-year-old's recovery, so there is currently no indication of the move also being motivated by a setback.