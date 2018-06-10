Orioles' Zach Britton: Likely back from DL on Monday
The Orioles are planning to activate Britton (Achilles) from the 60-day disabled list Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Britton has impressed during his five rehab appearances, conceding just one run in 5.1 innings while allowing four hits, no walks and striking out six. With two full days of rest since his last outing with Triple-A Norfolk, Britton should be available out of the Baltimore bullpen for Monday's series opener with the Red Sox. It's less certain if the 30-year-old will immediately recapture the closing role, however, as the Orioles could prefer to ease him back into higher-leverage work following the long layoff due to injury. Regardless, Britton's impending return from the DL isn't a positive development for Brad Brach, who has acted as the team's primary ninth-inning man this season and has notched 10 saves in 12 chances.
