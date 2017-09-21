Orioles' Zach Britton: Likely done for season

Manager Buck Showalter said Britton will receive a PRP injection in his knee Thursday and the team will reassess him in 3-to-5 days, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles will likely wait and see how he responds to the injection before deciding anything, but Britton said he doubts he'll pitch again this season, according to Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com. He also said an MRI revealed he's dealing with a sprained MCL, but also confirmed he won't require surgery to heal. Seeing as Britton has been banged up all season and the Orioles are a long shot to make the playoffs, the team may decide to play it safe with the stud closer to ensure he's healthy for 2018. If Britton is indeed shut down, look for Brad Brach to take over ninth inning duties down the stretch.