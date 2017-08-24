Orioles' Zach Britton: MRI comes back clean
Britton received good news from the MRI taken on his left knee Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton blew his first save Wednesday after 60 successful conversions in a row, and afterwards it was revealed the closer has been bothered by some soreness in his knee since 2014. While Thursday's tests seem to indicate he's not dealing with anything overly serious, it's still unclear whether he'll be able to avoid a trip to the disabled list. Should Britton be forced to miss any action, Brad Brach would likely serve as Baltimore's interim closer.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Going for MRI on Thursday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Converts one-out save versus Athletics•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches 10th save Thursday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches ninth save Saturday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Remains in Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Converts two-out save Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...