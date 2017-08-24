Orioles' Zach Britton: MRI comes back clean

Britton received good news from the MRI taken on his left knee Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton blew his first save Wednesday after 60 successful conversions in a row, and afterwards it was revealed the closer has been bothered by some soreness in his knee since 2014. While Thursday's tests seem to indicate he's not dealing with anything overly serious, it's still unclear whether he'll be able to avoid a trip to the disabled list. Should Britton be forced to miss any action, Brad Brach would likely serve as Baltimore's interim closer.