Orioles' Zach Britton: Nabs mop-up save against Rangers

Britton recorded a one-out save, his seventh of the season, in Saturday's win over Texas.

The Orioles tried to let Kevin Gausman close out a shutout, but after he put runners on first and second with two outs and 118 pitches thrown, the hook came out and Britton mopped up with ease. Britton's struggles have opened the door for Brad Brach in Baltimore's bullpen, but expect that scenario to clear up post-trade deadline.