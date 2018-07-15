Orioles' Zach Britton: Nabs third save

Britton walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his third save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Rangers.

It may only be a matter of time before the lefty is traded to a contender, but Britton is starting to find his pre-injury form again as the O's closer, reeling off six straight scoreless appearances with a 6:2 K:BB to lower his ERA on the year to 3.95.