Orioles' Zach Britton: Nails down second save

Britton allowed no runs on one hit and struck out one across one inning as he slammed the door for save No. 2 during Game 1 of Monday's twin bill against the Yankees.

Britton managed to close out the game after getting two ground balls and a strikeout. Following Monday's outing, he's put together four scoreless outings, bringing his ERA down to 4.63 with nine strikeouts across 11.2 innings this season. Britton appears to be returning to form after missing significant time with an Achilles injury.