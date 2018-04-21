Orioles' Zach Britton: No issues during extensive workout
Britton was a full participant in pitching fielding practice drills Saturday, marking the first time he went through extensive drills since suffering a ruptured Achilles' tendon in December, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
To go along with PFP drills, Britton did some sprints and didn't experience any problems with the Achilles. He was able to toss a 20-pitch session off a half-height mound Friday and should gradually build up his arm over the coming weeks. It's unclear when the Orioles will let him throw off a regulation mound, but that is expected to be the next step in his recovery.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Successfully throws 20 pitches off half-mound•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Will throw off half-height mound Friday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Resumes running•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Could be back in early June•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Resumes running•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Sheds walking boot•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...