Orioles' Zach Britton: No issues during extensive workout

Britton was a full participant in pitching fielding practice drills Saturday, marking the first time he went through extensive drills since suffering a ruptured Achilles' tendon in December, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

To go along with PFP drills, Britton did some sprints and didn't experience any problems with the Achilles. He was able to toss a 20-pitch session off a half-height mound Friday and should gradually build up his arm over the coming weeks. It's unclear when the Orioles will let him throw off a regulation mound, but that is expected to be the next step in his recovery.