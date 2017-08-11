Play

Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches 10th save Thursday

Britton picked up his 10th save of the season Thursday against the A's, retiring the lone batter he faced.

Baltimore entered the ninth nursing a 7-2 lead, but shaky performances fro Richard Bleier and Brad Brach forced manager Buck Showalter's hand as he called upon his closer. Britton needed five pitches before retiring Jed Lowrie to seal the victory. Birtton has allowed just two base runners in his last six outings (4.1 IP) while racking up five strikeouts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast