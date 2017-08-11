Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches 10th save Thursday
Britton picked up his 10th save of the season Thursday against the A's, retiring the lone batter he faced.
Baltimore entered the ninth nursing a 7-2 lead, but shaky performances fro Richard Bleier and Brad Brach forced manager Buck Showalter's hand as he called upon his closer. Britton needed five pitches before retiring Jed Lowrie to seal the victory. Birtton has allowed just two base runners in his last six outings (4.1 IP) while racking up five strikeouts.
