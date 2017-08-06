Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches ninth save of season Saturday

Britton pitched 1.1 perfect innings while striking out one to record his ninth save Saturday against the Tigers.

Britton was protecting a three-run lead, and was able to close out the contest without an ounce of drama. He's saved all nine of his opportunities on the season while posting a 2.95 ERA, and he'll continue to be a valuable fantasy option as long as he remains healthy.

