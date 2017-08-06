Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches ninth save Saturday
Britton pitched 1.1 perfect innings while striking out one to record his ninth save Saturday against the Tigers.
Britton, protecting a three-run lead, was able to close out the contest without an ounce of drama. He's saved all nine of his opportunities on the season while posting a 2.95 ERA, and he'll continue to be a valuable fantasy option as long as he remains healthy.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Remains in Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Converts two-out save Sunday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Nabs mop-up save against Rangers•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Gives up two runs in non-save situation•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Earns sixth save Sunday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Allows two runs in non-save spot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...