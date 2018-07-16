Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches save No. 4
Britton slammed the door for the save Sunday against the Rangers as he allowed no runs on one hit and one walk across one inning.
Britton hasn't allowed a run in seven straight outings, dating back to June 27 against the Mariners. After picking up his fourth save of the season, Britton sits with a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with one hold and 13 strikeouts over 14.2 innings heading into the second half of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...