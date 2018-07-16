Orioles' Zach Britton: Notches save No. 4

Britton slammed the door for the save Sunday against the Rangers as he allowed no runs on one hit and one walk across one inning.

Britton hasn't allowed a run in seven straight outings, dating back to June 27 against the Mariners. After picking up his fourth save of the season, Britton sits with a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with one hold and 13 strikeouts over 14.2 innings heading into the second half of the season.