Orioles' Zach Britton: Progressing ahead of schedule

Manager Buck Showalter said that Britton (Achilles) remains ahead of schedule in his recovery but wouldn't mention any specifics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton was able to begin running on an underwater treadmill earlier this week which marked another positive step in his return from a ruptured Achilles' tendon. The southpaw spent a little time on the field throwing in a walking boot near the end of February, and continues to work his way back with a return date of late May/early June.