Orioles' Zach Britton: Progressing ahead of schedule
Manager Buck Showalter said that Britton (Achilles) remains ahead of schedule in his recovery but wouldn't mention any specifics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton was able to begin running on an underwater treadmill earlier this week which marked another positive step in his return from a ruptured Achilles' tendon. The southpaw spent a little time on the field throwing in a walking boot near the end of February, and continues to work his way back with a return date of late May/early June.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few our sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...